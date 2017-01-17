No guns allowed in March on Whitefish

A march against Jews on Whitefish is tentatively approved by the city, but they've got some conditions, including no guns allowed.

Andrew Anglin, has been trying to get a permit approved by the city of Whitefish, allowing him and 200+ people to march, armed through the center of Whitefish. This march would be against the Jewish members of the Whitefish community.

Originally the March on Whitefish was supposed to take place on Monday, January 16th.

Whitefish City Manager Chuck Stearns tells ABCFOX, when Anglin submitted the permit his permit was denied because he only paid $65.00 of $125.00 required for large special events.

Stearns acknowledges the difficulty this march has been on the Whitefish community, but he stresses the city cannot deny these folks their first amendment rights, "If they want to renew the permit because of constitutional protections for freedom of assembly and freedom of speech they could march,” says Stearns. “There is a Montana state law however that says we can prevent them from marching or public assembly with concealed or unconcealed weapons."

Anglin is petitioning the march to be from Memorial Park to City Hall on Second Street in downtown Whitefish in February.

Stearns says all the marchers need to do now is re-apply for the permit fee.

In his eight years of being the City Manager of Whitefish Stearns tells us he has never seen a permit request quite like this one.