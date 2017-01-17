Mountain lion and kittens put down for killing dog - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Mountain lion and kittens put down for killing dog

Posted: Updated:

A mountain lion and her three kittens have been killed after wildlife managers say they hunted and killed at least one neighborhood dog.

A dog had gone missing and was found dead from what looked like a mountain lion.

Fish Wildlife and Parks bear and lion specialist Jamie Jonkel says a team confirmed the dog was killed by a lion and they decision to put them down.

Jonkel says it is unfortunate that it ends this way, but mountain lions are very difficult to re-locate and once they come into neighborhoods and hunt domestic pets they usually need to be put down.

As far as the kittens: Jonkel says it is rare that zoos ever want to take mountain lions.

