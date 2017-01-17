In Price's Ga. district, what happens after health repeal - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

In Price's Ga. district, what happens after health repeal

By Associated Press

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) - Rep. Tom Price has promised to help rip up President Barack Obama's 2010 health-care law.
    
But some of the Georgia Republican's constituents wonder just what that will mean if their congressman is confirmed as Donald Trump's health secretary.
    
Trump continues to say he wants "health insurance for everybody." But Price is a strident conservative who has always advocated for as little government influence as possible in the marketplace.
    
Carla Dent owns a restaurant in Price's hometown of Roswell, Georgia. She stands out as a small business owner who supports the Affordable Care Act.
    
She acknowledges that high costs keep her from offering coverage to her employees herself. But she says they take advantage of the law's insurance exchanges. She said the system has proved stable for her and for them.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

