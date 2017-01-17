Brother of Islamic State fighter testifies at terror trial - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Brother of Islamic State fighter testifies at terror trial

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The brother of a New Yorker who joined the Islamic State group and died has testified at the terrorism trial of an Arizona man.
    
Tarek el-Goarany (tuh-REEK' ehl-goh-AHR'-nee) testified Tuesday in Manhattan federal court. He was called as a government witness at the trial of Ahmed Mohammed el-Gammal (ehl-gahm-AHL').
    
The suburban Phoenix resident has pleaded not guilty to providing material support to the Islamic State group by helping el-Goarany's brother reach Syria. Prosecutors say Samy el-Goarany was killed there in 2015.
    
Tarek el-Goarany testified he knew his brother was going to Syria and communicated with him while he went through Islamic State group training. He said his brother referred to western civilization as a depressing "cesspool."
    
Tarek el-Goarany testified he initially lied to the FBI before cooperating.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.