Judge decision: Merc to be demolished

District Judge Robert Deshamps ruled in favor of the Missoula City Council to proceed with the demolition of the Missoula Mercantile building.

In his Opinion and Order the judge states "The City Council exercised reasonable discretion in this matter."

Any further issues brought up by the plaintiff will be moot at this point.

In 2016, the City Council voted to demolish the Merc. This decision was called out by Preserve Historic Missoula, resulting in the complaint. Concern arose in the public that the council didn't adhere to necessary rules to make its decision.

The judge explained that for Preserve Historic Missoula to have a case, city council would have had to abuse its power.

This Tuesday decision refutes that.

Deshamps asserts that the city council used proper procedures and worked within the law.

"For the foregoing reason, like several members of the City Council, the Court has a personal sense of sadness and loss about the destruction of the building that is such an important piece of Western Montana and Missoula history. But the issue before the Court is not an emotional or a political one. It is not even a factual dispute -- It is a purely legal issue," Deshamps wrote.

READ THE FULL OPINION AND ORDER BELOW: