Judge decision: Merc to be demolished

Roberta Curtis was diagnosed with breast cancer and couldn’t make it because she was in the middle of receiving treatment.
For the first time in thirty years the trees for the US Capitol will come from the Kootenai National Forest.
On the eve of the Event at Rebecca Farm, one woman is very busy and that woman is Sarah Broussard.
Severe thunderstorms are rolling across Western Montana.
Husband and wife team Gary and Susan Snow tell us they save pounds of perfectly good Flathead cherries from going to waste.
