Freezing rains expected to reach Western Montana

We are expecting a period of freezing rain Wednesday morning for many valleys in western Montana as moisture moves into the area. Currently the storm is still in western Washington.

There is potential that part of this event could be snow or sleet for valleys, but since freezing rain looks likely for a period, this is our focus given the multiple impacts freezing rain can bring.

Our weather authority Dave Cochran says we could see some drizzle this evening, "but most of that looks like it’ll dry up about the time it starts. The rain, snow, ice begins to intensify Wednesday morning, but from those numbers, I don’t expect that we’ll get buried."

The biggest concern, he says, looks like it’ll be liquid precip on the roadways, freezing, melting and then re-freezing on roadways.

See below for some forecast details for your area.

DETAILS AND TIMING

Lincoln, Sanders, & Mineral County, MT The greatest concern with this event is for areas like Troy, Noxon, Trout Creek, and De Borgia where the amount of precip looks to be greatest. They will likely start receiving freezing drizzle later this afternoon before a brief break, and then the main system will come in overnight. Ice could accumulate on trees and power lines overnight into tomorrow morning. Valley temperatures are expected to struggle to rise above freezing, leading to potential for a prolonged freezing rain. Portions of I-90, US-2, and MT-200 nearest to the Idaho border could all accumulate areas of black ice into Wednesday morning, with temperatures in the teens to 20s.



Lake & Flathead County, MT Places like Kalispell, Columbia Falls, and Ronan also have a chance to receive freezing rain, but the amount of precip is forecast to be much less. The impact could still be high given how little ice it takes to become a big problem. Confidence for amounts is lower for these areas given the north-south orientation of the system. US-93 (especially north of Whitefish) and other roads in these counties could also see areas of black ice, but as seen in the precipitation maps below, the amount of moisture available is much less than further west.

