Supreme Court hears case over deportations

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Obama administration is seeking to persuade the Supreme Court to retain a federal law that makes it easier to deport immigrants who have been convicted of crimes.
    
The justices on Tuesday heard arguments in the administration's appeal of a lower court ruling that struck down the law as unconstitutional. The case concerns a provision of immigration law that defines "crime of violence." Conviction for a crime of violence subjects an immigrant to deportation and usually speeds up the process.
    
President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to increase the deportation of immigrants who are convicted of crimes.
    
It was unclear from the argument how the court would rule.
    
The federal appeals court in San Francisco struck down the measure as too vague.

