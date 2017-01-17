Man sentenced to 100 years for Creston murder

Robert Wittal has been sentence to 100 years for the stabbing murder of Wade Rautio and 10 for the use of a weapon.

This tearful day in court brought friends and family of Rautio's to the stand, accusing Wittal of having no remorse for his actions. They asked for the maximum sentence.

To Wittal, Rautio's mother declared "I can't hate you. I will not waste my time."

Wittal was first charged in June 2016, along with three others, for killing Rautio over stolen drugs and money. After roughly four hours of deliberation, jurors convicted him in October of last year.

Back in court, Judge Robert Allison spoke to the violence of the crime, stating that he was trying to recall another time when a case of this caliber came across his desk.

Rautio was stabbed with a machete 26 times.

Judge Allison ruled that Wittal won't be up for parole for the next 45 years as Allison believes he's too dangerous.

The 218 days Wittal has served will go towards his sentence.