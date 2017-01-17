Bozeman man sentenced to two years for possession of child pornography

Zachary Thomas Armstrong, 25, of Bozeman, was sentenced to 48 months in prison, 15 years supervised release, and a $5,100 special assessment by Chief United States District Court Judge Dana L. Christensen on Thursday, January 5, 2017.

The sentence stems from Armstrong’s plea to guilty in August of last year. The defendant also has to pay $9,000 in restitution.

The investigation found that the defendant reported that his iPad had been stolen from his apartment in Bozeman.

The next day an individual turned the iPad into the Bozeman Police Department stating the device contained images of child pornography. A forensic examiner searched the data and located approximately 1700 images of children, some under the age of 12, engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyndee Peterson prosecuted the case which was investigated by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the Bozeman Police Department.