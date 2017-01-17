City of Whitefish says it will approve future neo-Nazi march

The city manager of Whitefish sent a letter and email to Andrew Anglin of the Daily Stormer outlining the conditions for a future march, approving the event if it's to occur.
While Anglin and his marchers are denied weapons, a condition outlined in the letter, the city has waived the requirement to petition or notify adjacent property owners and waived the requirement for a Certificate of insurance "so as not to limit your right to freedom of speech and freedom of assembly."
In Montana law, Section 45-8-351 (2) Montana Code Annotated (Montana Criminal Code) gives cities the right to prevent the carrying of concealed or unconcealed weapons to a public assembly.
For the original march, Anglin promised that protesters would be armed. After postponing the event he said on his site that the march will still happen, but with more people and more guns.
Postponing the march resulted when Anglin's Special Event Permit was not granted.
Anglin sighted "Jewish trickery" as the reason on his website.
The city said he didn't correctly file the paperwork.
The full letter can be read below:
