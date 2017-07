The warmer air is taking it’s time arriving in Montana, so the better chance of freezing rain looks like tomorrow. Till then, we’ll stay cool with freezing fog, snow and sleet in the west and mostly sunny skies east of the Continental Divide. Here are Tuesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 33°/20° Butte: 55°/8° Kalispell: 26°/21° Missoula: 17°/12°

Today’s Wind Chill Forecast:

Butte: -17º Kalispell: 0º Missoula: -12º