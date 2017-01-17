Grizzly Sports Report, 1-16-17 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Grizzly Sports Report, 1-16-17

Posted: Updated:

For the first Grizzly Sports report of the basketball season Shaun Rainey joins Griz Head Coach Travis DeCuire and Sophomore Guard Ahmaad Rorie to talk about the teams hot 5-1 start to Big Sky play. He also sits down with newly minted Lady Griz Head Coach Shannon Schweyen and Junior Forward Mekayla Isaak to talk injuries and improvement. 

  University of Providence & MSU-Northern Men's Wrestling Join Cascade Collegiate Conference

    University of Providence & MSU-Northern Men's Wrestling Join Cascade Collegiate Conference

    Friday, July 21 2017 10:04 PM EDT2017-07-22 02:04:55 GMT

    For the first time since in program history, Argo wrestling will have a conference affiliation. After competing as an independent since the program began in 2004, the University of Providence men’s wrestling team will join the Cascade College Conference, which recently announced that it would add men’s wrestling to its list of recognized sports for the 2017-18 season.

    For the first time since in program history, Argo wrestling will have a conference affiliation. After competing as an independent since the program began in 2004, the University of Providence men’s wrestling team will join the Cascade College Conference, which recently announced that it would add men’s wrestling to its list of recognized sports for the 2017-18 season.

  Montana ranked 6th, Montana State ranked 8th in preseason poll

    Montana ranked 6th, Montana State ranked 8th in preseason poll

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 12:47 AM EDT2017-07-19 04:47:21 GMT

    The Big Sky conference released their annual preseason coaches and media poll today, and for the first time in a long time, the Montana State Bobcats and Montana Grizzlies are nowhere near the top.

    The Big Sky conference released their annual preseason coaches and media poll today, and for the first time in a long time, the Montana State Bobcats and Montana Grizzlies are nowhere near the top.

  Three Griz, One Bobcat placed on All-Big Sky Team

    Three Griz, One Bobcat placed on All-Big Sky Team

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 12:47 AM EDT2017-07-18 04:47:47 GMT

    The Big Sky Conference released their preseason all-conference teams. Three Montana Grizzly players made the list: Offensive Tackle David Reese, Wide Receiver Jerry Louie-McGee, and Outside Linebacker Josh Buss. One Montana State Bobcat player made the list as well, middle linebacker Mac Bignell.

    The Big Sky Conference released their preseason all-conference teams. Three Montana Grizzly players made the list: Offensive Tackle David Reese, Wide Receiver Jerry Louie-McGee, and Outside Linebacker Josh Buss. One Montana State Bobcat player made the list as well, middle linebacker Mac Bignell.

