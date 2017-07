Grizzly Sports Report, 1-16-17

For the first time since in program history, Argo wrestling will have a conference affiliation. After competing as an independent since the program began in 2004, the University of Providence men’s wrestling team will join the Cascade College Conference, which recently announced that it would add men’s wrestling to its list of recognized sports for the 2017-18 season.

The Big Sky conference released their annual preseason coaches and media poll today, and for the first time in a long time, the Montana State Bobcats and Montana Grizzlies are nowhere near the top.

The Big Sky Conference released their preseason all-conference teams. Three Montana Grizzly players made the list: Offensive Tackle David Reese, Wide Receiver Jerry Louie-McGee, and Outside Linebacker Josh Buss. One Montana State Bobcat player made the list as well, middle linebacker Mac Bignell.

The 2017 Big Sky Conference football season officially begins Sunday in Park City, Utah. For the next two days, representatives from all 13 football members of the conference will gather to meet with the media, and kick off another exciting season of Big Sky Conference Football. Our Shaun Rainey and Ben Wineman will join you every day with news and analysis from Park City, including the pre-season offensive and defensive MVPs, first and second team selections, and the pre-season rank...