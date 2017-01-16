Dozens of counter-protesters descend on Whitefish - Neo-Nazis a no-show

Dozens of counter-protesters descend on Whitefish, but the neo-Nazis they showed-up to face-off against were a no-show

Several groups, making up about 60 protesters from the Missoula area, carried signs and spoke-out against racism.

A representative from the anti-defamation league from Phoenix was also in town to monitor the situation.

We spoke with one of the demonstrators; she says the groups made the trip to Whitefish to counter any neo-Nazi or racist groups who may have shown-up to march.

The head of the Daily Stormer website, Andrew Anglin, had earlier this month threatened an armed march against Jews, Jewish businesses, and those who support them.

But Anglin announced last week that he was postponing the march, which had been scheduled for today, because he didn't receive a permit from the city.

We interviewed Anglin last week about the march, and why he has adopted his neo-Nazi views, and we have the entire interview posted to our website, www.abcfoxmontana.com.