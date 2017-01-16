Montanans set to travel to DC for Trump inauguration

Across every state in the country, thousands of people will flood to Washington DC on Friday, in support or in opposition of President-Elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration.

And several people from the Treasure State will make their presence known as well.

Robyn Scribner and her husband JR, residents out of the small town of Geraldine, Montana, will be in attendance on Friday.

On Monday, as Scribner continued her preparations for her 10th trip to Washington DC, she said this will be her first inauguration, and it will be the first trip she and her husband have ever taken alone together since they first had children.

“We watched the election, and two days later they were talking about the inauguration, and my husband said ‘It would be so much fun to go to that,’” Scribner said. “I looked at him and I kind of said ‘Really?’ And he said ‘Yeah! Yeah I might go to that!’”

Immediately she began planning her trip, and requested two tickets from Senator Daines’ office, which they received shortly after.

Not your typical honeymoon or anniversary trip, but Scribner said they recently celebrated their 30th anniversary on November 28th, and can’t think of a better occasion to watch the man they supported get sworn in.

Scribner said while she and her husband are very aware of Trump’s protestors and doubters, they believe he can play a key role in uniting the country.

“I know that a lot of the protestors don’t believe that’s going to happen, but we really believe that maybe he can make a difference and maybe bring us together, because I just don’t think it can get any worse.”

Another Montana woman will begin her own trek out to the nation’s capital, as part of the Women’s March protest on the same day.

Riley Jean Graham, a Women’s Studies student at the University of Montana, will joins thousands in attendance for a unique, once-in-a-lifetime cause of her own.

“Now that it has hundreds of thousands of people who say that they are going, it’s going to be a historical moment in feminism and LGBT rights and religious freedom, all across the board,” said Graham.

Graham said on Monday evening that the group’s goal is not to create any change on Friday itself, but to promote an awareness and conversation she said she believes is lacking in relationship to a number of continuing social issues.

Graham acknowledged the potential for a high-stress situation, but said she remains optimistic about her trip to Washington DC, and is hopeful it can actually be an enjoyable experience for everyone involved.

“I hope it will be a little fun,” Graham smiled. “I can’t see how being in a huge group of people who, for the most part, think alike and who are striving for a similar goal, how that wouldn’t have an element of fun to it.”

Montanans not in attendance can view the swearing-in ceremony on Friday at 9:30 AM, on ABC Fox Montana, and can also be seen on Twitter.