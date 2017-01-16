Warming temperatures warn Gallatin Gateway residents of ice jam floods

Damaging floods caused by ice jams are a fact of life along many Montana rivers and streams.

With warmer conditions expected this coming week the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation says heavy ice covers on waterways could break apart in some areas producing prime conditions for ice jams and severe flooding in the next couple of months.

Ice jams frequently happen in the Gallatin Gateway and many residents deal with the severe flooding it causes. "It's pretty scary situation so we watch the river pretty closely," said Lauri Olsen, Gallatin Gateway resident.

Lauri Olsen has lived with her family in the Gallatin Gateway for 26 years and experienced her first ice jam three years ago.

"It started jamming building up and coming up over the bank and was coming through the garden in our crawlspace,” said Olsen. “You get the warnings ice jams upstream, but I'm sure you look out easy water going by so you don't worry about it it's her yourself after that we started keeping a better eye on the river. In fact Saturday we're just looking and saw big chunks of ice going down that started loading up and that's what you see here."

Her house was saved by her brother’s pumps.

"When we were going through this our crawlspace filled up with water we were gone but my brother who is a plumber and a pretty darn good one came over and installed these pumps,” said Olsen. “So when the water comes it just pumped it out and gets it out the crawlspace and keeps it from going up into the house. This definitely saved our house because the water was being forced through it was up in over the banks and being forced through the ground and up into our crawlspace"

The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation says Montana has the highest number of reported ice jams in the US mostly in February and March, which leaves Gallatin Gateway residents to wonder when the next ice jam happen to them.

"You know it we just prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” said Olsen. “Like I said we put the pumps in just in case it starts to get in the crawlspace but really there's no control and I think with ice dams it's here and then it's gone it's pretty crazy the water backs up and when something breaks free the water it's gone."

One thing Olsen learned from this experience is how helpful her community is.

"We live in a wonderful community friends and neighbors calling asking what they can do taking our pets are cars are kids and just making meals we live in a great place so that's what I appreciate," said Olsen.

"The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation say if you live next to a river or stream it's always important to have a plan just in case this happens to you reporting here in the Gallatin Gateway