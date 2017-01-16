Missoula mother keeps son home for MLK Jr. day

In Missoula county, most students were off in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Although, that wasn't the case for one school district in Missoula, specifically in the Hellgate Elementary school district.

Around 1,500 kids attended Hellgate school as normal on Monday, but one parent was home with her son all day as a way to protest and teach on her own terms.

Missoula mom, Sarah Certel, and her 14-year-old son, Alex, spent the morning reflecting on the history of Martin Luther King Jr.

Alex attends Hellgate Middle School and Sarah wanted to ensure the history of this day had significant meaning to her son, so she kept him at home.

"Today we are going over the Lincoln memorial speech by Dr. MLK Jr., and there are some questions I'm having Alex answer," said Certel, as she told ABC FOX Montana of all the activities she had planned for her son.

"Because of what he stood for, and how he impacted our nation, I think it should be recognized at our school as a holiday," said her son, Alex.

Superintendent Doug Reisig says kids get more out of this day by attending school.

He also says they are teaching kids about his legacy in class with interactive lessons and videos.

"The 15 hundred children here on our campus will learn more about MLK and what his message was for all of us by being with us today than if they had it off and weren't in our school system," said Reisig.

Reisig did however say he has received feedback from parents.

"I felt this reasoning was inadequate because by this reasoning, President's Day and Memorial Day, and other holidays, would not need to be observed as well and students could learn about our four fathers and our military sacrifices in the classrooms as well. So I think MLK JR. Day is worthy of being observed," said Certel.

"We don't think we are dishonoring the memory of MLK Jr. We think we are actually adding and enhancing to his memory by making sure that every child at our school gets his message today and that there is an organized precision of how that info is handed out to our kids," said Reisig.