85-year-old man donates bears to help Butte Rescue Mission raise money

85-year-old Albert Beavis donated wooden bears he made with a chain saw to help the Butte Rescue Mission raise money.

Beavis has been very involved with the Butte Rescue Mission and he figured these bears would help the mission.

He said the twenty-two bears are also dedicated to the loving memory of his friend Bob O'Bill.

Bob O'Bill is well known in the Butte community for his idea of the Our Lady of the Rockies statue.

Butte Rescue Mission employee Earleen Lloyd took on the task of helping Beavis to sell these bears at the Butte Plaza Mall.

Lloyd explained the funds will go directly to the mission to help provide for people in need.

"It's going directly to the mission to help with the expensive we have with the heating and food,” said Lloyd.

Lloyd added that we need to raise funds especially, if we are feeding fifty people a night at the mission.

Lloyd said she hopes to raise $1,800 by selling the bears.

If you are interested in buying a bear you can contact the Butte Rescue Mission.