East Middle School students give back to their community on MLK Day

Monday, schools in Butte remained open on Martin Luther King Day.

However, one school made Martin Luther King Day into a day of volunteering around the Butte community.

In fact, they started their morning with shoveling snow off the sidewalks.

East Middle School Principal Larry Driscoll said his students put into action one of Dr.Martin Luther King Jr.'s greatest legacy, helping others.

M.L.K Day is also a day of community service, Driscoll said teachers divide up the day learning about both.

"We spend the morning of our day doing community service activities. Then, we watch the video on the speech, the Martin Luther King speech and have a class room discussion,” said Driscoll.

Driscoll mentioned one of the many tasks they do is put together food for the Butte Rescue Mission.

Another is sending over backpack with goodies inside to the Safe Place.

He said they do it every year and taking the day off, our students won't be able to have a opportunity like this to learn how important it is to help around the community.

Principal Driscoll said he hopes to continue this tradition of teaching students to give back to the community.