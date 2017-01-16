Andrew Anglin - an interview with the Neo-Nazi behind The March on Whitefish

Andrew Anglin runs the website The Daily Stormer.

Earlier in early January he the threatened to organize an armed march through Whitefish, Montana, on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.. He was calling the march James Earl Ray day, after the man who assassinated MLK, Jr.

Anglin said the march was against Jews, Jewish businesses, and those who support them. The march was to be in response to what he perceived as threats against Richard Spencer's mother, a Whitefish resident. Spencer is the leader of the alt-right movement, and gained notoriety of late due to his annual alt-right conference in Washington, D.C., where he inspired followers to break into Nazi-like salutes.

Anglin postponed his march a week before it was supposed to take place, because, he says, he did not receive a permit. He insists the march will still happen.

We interviewed Anglin via Skype the day he postponed his march. We not only wanted to know about why he felt it necessary to be armed during his march, but we wanted to know how he came to hold his Neo-Nazi views, what his parents are like, and why he likes to use racial epithets, among other things.