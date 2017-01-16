A brief overview of Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy [SLIDESHOW]

Martin Luther King Jr. (1929-1968), a Baptist minister and activist, was a prominent leader of the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s. Dr. King became known for his non-violence protests and acts of civil disobedience.

His activism started in 1955 with his leadership during the Montgomery Bus Boycotts. By 1963, Dr. King was a well-known and revered leader. That year, on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial, he gave his famous "I Have a Dream" speech.

The following year Dr. King was awarded the Noble Peace Prize for his nonviolent activism.

April of 1968 found him in Memphis. While planning an occupation of Washington for his Poor People's Campaign, Dr. King was spent the third of the month delivering his "I've Been to the Mountaintop" speech to workers on strike.

On April 4, 1968, he was assassinated. Riots erupted following Dr. King's murder.

Though his career was cut short, Dr. King's legacy continued. Only a few days after his assassination, Congress passed the Civil Rights Act of 1968.

Posthumously he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal.

In his honor, a holiday was established in 1971.