Air pollution warning in effect for Missoula

A Stage II Air Pollution Warning remains in effect for Missoula. Inside Impact Zone M (see photo), no visible emissions are allowed from any woodstove or other solid fuel burning device without a valid Sole Source of Heat Permit.

It now appears that the strong inversions and poor dispersion, with the accompanying poor air quality, will persist through at least Tuesday morning.

Missoula City-County Health Department employees have found fireplaces and wood stoves in use during the Stage II Air Warning. People with active wood burning appliances were asked to put their fires out and to call the air quality hotline (406-258-3600) to find out when they could use their fireplaces or wood stoves.

Restrictions are in effect when Stage I Air Alerts or Stage II Air Warnings are called. Restrictions do not apply to gas appliances. Pollutions levels in the Missoula Valley are over National Ambient Air Quality Standard for particulate matter and some people are adversely impacted by the pollution (i.e. increased allergies or trouble breathing for at risk groups).

Since residential wood combustion in fireplaces and wood stoves is the main source of air pollution under winter inversions, it is important to reduce woodstove and fireplace use when winter inversions set up and trap pollution to the valley floors.

In Missoula, air quality is at Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

Health Advisory: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, p eople with heart or lung disease, children and the elderly should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

For the most current information on particulate air pollution levels throughout the state, access Montana’s “Today’s Air” web site.