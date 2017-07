Lots of moisture is on the way, but it shouldn’t be as cold. That leaves the door open for possible Freezing Rain and icy roads Tuesday and Wednesday. We could also see heavy, wet snow over the mountain passes. Here are Monday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 27°/3° Butte: 15°/-6° Kalispell: 20°/15° Missoula: 1°/1°

Today’s Wind Chill Forecast:

Bozeman: -1º Butte: -11º Kalispell: 0º Missoula: -12º