Helena locals weigh-in on watching Trump's Presidential Inauguration

This week is the United States' 45th Presidential Inauguration.

Sunday, ABC FOX Montana asked Helena locals if they will be tuning in for Donald Trump's Swearing in Ceremony.

Locals seemed divided on whether they were going to watch the inauguration ceremony.

Some locals said Sunday they want to watch it and believe it's important to tune in for a historical event in our nation.

"Well I think it is important, this is the President of the United States of America. Whether you agree or disagree, he is the President. I think it's important that you watch it," said Peggy Stiles, Helena local.

However, those who didn't vote for Trump told ABC FOX Montana they just want a break from politics.

"I have watched a lot of the presidential elect speeches and Trump's last press conference. I just wasn't really impressed with any of them. I will listen it to it on the radio but I'm not going to watch it," said Steve Creingh, Helena local.

The ceremony will start early Friday morning at U.S capitol building in Washington, DC.