Montanans rally together to save health care

Sunday afternoon, people gathered at the state capitol building for the Save Health Care Rally.

Montanans made themselves heard by holding signs and showing their support for affordable health care.

One speaker at the rally, Sandi Luckey, Lewis & Clark County Democratic Central Committee said Congress should not rip healthcare away from tens of thousands of Montanans.

She adds the Affordable Care Act helps those who are uninsured to get access to health care and help those to stay healthy.

Luckey added and its just not okay to take it away from people in need of mental care.

"We have the ability to save them...but instead they will die. Because we priced the cost of being saved outside their range," said Luckey.

Just two years ago, Republicans and Democratic worked together in Montana to pass the HELP Act, which was only possible because congress has passed the Affordable Care Act.

For now, congress has not made a final decision yet.