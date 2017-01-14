Skijoring brings excitement to Bozeman yet again in the Duckworth Montana Classic

Winter is upon us and with that comes fun winter activities. Have you ever seen a horse pulling a person on skis? It's called skijoring and with it comes great competition and a lot of fun. In California you might wake board but here in Montana you skijor.

In its second year, the Duckworth Montana Classic hosted by Gallatin Valley Skijoring Association has over 100 skiers participating.

RJ Klotz Event Promoter says, "Skijoring is where people are towed behind a horse, so you have a team of a skier, a rider and a horse and you make your way down a course of gates and jumps and rings and it's the fastest time wins."

Racers are separated into different categories based on skill.

"Open which is the pro series, sport which is an amateur series, we have the novice which is beginners and underneath the novice is the juniors so it's 16 and under and then the century teams are over 45 and combined age has to be above 100," says Koltz.

Skiers and riders young and old come out to participate in this event. Klotz says people coming together is his favorite part.

"Basically getting people together the comradery that brings everybody from as far as Canada to New Mexico, everywhere in between," he continues.

Katherine Licht a rider in the event loves the excitement that comes with being on a horse.

Licht says, "My favorite part is probably the adrenaline rush right when you are at the gate. You watch the horse go before you, and right when you take off you are hoping everything goes smoothly, it's exciting."

The two day event will continue Sunday at 11:30am. ?