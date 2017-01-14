A unique art exhibit is in Kalispell today, Saturday January 14 at Kalispell Brewing Company.

This art exhibit works in partnership with Soroptomist, an organization dedicated to empowering women and girls impacted by human trafficking.

This 14 piece exhibit made its stop in the Flathead Valley at Kalispell Brewing Company after stopping in Billings and Helena.

Art director Alyssa Wilson says this art exhibit brings awareness to human trafficking and with this awareness their partners are getting massive results in eradicating modern day human slavery.

Wilson tells ABCFOX, “This raises awareness not only on the bleak side of human trafficking, but also what our partners are doing. They are working on eradicating modern day slavery and we're seeing massive results from that too."

Wilson says because this exhibit is working to bring awareness and dissolving modern day slavery she can leave work feeling hope for the next generation that they will have freedom.

Next stop on their art tour? Missoula.