Kalispell Center Mall expanding by 40,000 feet

Downtown Kalispell is trying to compete with surrounding towns to become a shopping destination.

Locals are hoping the construction happening at the Kalispell Center Mall will do just that.

A popular store in the Kalispell Center Mall, Herberger’s is adding 40,000 feet to their store, expanding it to 80,000 square feet.

Herberger’s has been at the Kalispell Center Mall since 1986.

Currently, Herberger’s is separated into two different store fronts, one carrying men and children's and the other carrying only women’s, this remodel will bring the two together under one roof.

ABCFOX spoke with Kalispell local Carissa Neater who has lived in Kalispell for 28 years. She hopes this expansion will draw more shoppers into downtown Kalispell.

"Herberger’s has been here a long time in the mall it's one of the bigger better stores here for sure,” she tells us. “So I think that with its expansion that'll definitely help keep people here instead of going to Whitefish. Or Bigfork."

Herberger's Assistant Store Manager Heather Glee tells us construction is knocking down the main wall inside Herberger’s within the next two weeks.

The mall remains open during the time of construction and the grand reopening is slated for this September.