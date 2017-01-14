Meth use continues to be a problem in Montana

A huge drug and firearm bust in Montana and eight Montanans are going to federal prison. Authorities put out a press release about the bust that yielded 11 pounds of meth, plus 68 firearms, including two grenade launchers, two machine guns and several semi-automatic rifles. Also recovered was thousands of rounds of ammunition.

The multi-jurisdictional investigation began in 2015 when law enforcement agents began conducting interviews about meth distribution and firearm possession in and around Missoula.

Captain Jim Veltkamp of the Bozeman police says meth comes and goes and it wouldn't be fair to say there is a huge increase in meth as of late.

The Bozeman police arrested three people last night with possession of meth. A month ago two women were charged in a case revolving around a meth lab in the Gallatin Gateway, and today eight people were sentenced after possessing 11 pounds of meth in Missoula.

But Bozeman PD is not seeing a substantial increase in meth use.

Veltkamp says, "You know meth has been present in Montana for many years by now. Over those years the amount we see has certainly gone up and down somewhat with supply. With the economy sometimes unfortunately. With things going on around us and with the availability of other drugs. I certainly wouldn't say that there's a new trend towards meth right now not anything beyond some of the small increases or changes we've seen in the past."

Within the past couple of years, meth hasn't been the most prominent drug in Montana according to Veltkamp.

"In the past We've had some significant problems with prescription pills which are in the opioids category, the same as heroin. But the actual street drug heroin has really increased in the last few years and we are seeing more instances of that drug then we have in the past," says Veltkamp.

Because Bozeman and other major Montana cities are on a main east west corridor, we see large busts happen as people pass through.

Veltkamp says, "Being in Bozeman, just like many other major cities we are on a pretty major freeway so there are certain times where our stats may show a certain increase in a certain type of drug that was seized as far as total weight and volume but a lot of times that's just passing through the area."

Veltkamp believes that awareness of the drug and the campaign Montana Meth Project has really helped keep the drug at bay.

"During my time here I've certainly observed that the Publics knowledge and awareness of meth had increased and I would dare say that keeps it from becoming or exploding into a worse problem," says Veltkamp.

Veltkamp believes meth will always be around to some extent but he does not believe that it is becoming a trend here in Montana.