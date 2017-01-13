Skiers and Snowboarders celebrate Bridger Bowl's 62nd Birthday

One Bozeman resort blows out candles to celebrate 62 years of skiing and snowboarding.

Bridger Bowl, Bozeman's nonprofit community ski area, celebrates its 62nd birthday Friday.

The resort offered discounts for its day of celebration and cake.

Close to 3,500 people showed up to celebrate Bridger Bowls birthday

Skiers and snowboards say they couldn’t be more excited.

“It's super exciting,” said one young skier. “I can't wait to go ride up on the red chair left and go down on the hill."

Another skier said she thinks “it's awesome that something this amazing has been open that long and the people have been coming out care.”

Employees say skiing enthusiasts have enjoyed the area known as Bridger Bowl since the mid 1940's and made the dream a reality in 1955.

"In 1954 they started building the lanes in the community to build this place, it's been very successful and it's a great community asset to have," said Bob Pettitt, Bridger Bowl Administration Manager.

This celebration featured discounts and even brought in people from out of state.

Some of the local’s favorite part of Bridger Bowl is the variety in the slopes, the local community and all the improvements that have been made over the last couple years.

Skiers and snowboards said they hope Bridger Bowl is around for many years to come.