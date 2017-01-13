Friday the 13th at the Western Montana Humane Society

Friday the 13th may be eerie for some.

You may find yourself watching out for ladders, handling mirrors, and avoiding black cats.

But ABC FOX Montana found out Friday that the symbolic meaning behind this day may actually partner a family with a forever pet.

For some, this day is just another on the calendar with no more meaning than yesterday.

“I think we have other things to worry about than superstitions,” said Jack Boyd.

"Superstitions just aren't logical to me," said one Missoula resident.

"I think they're kind of silly. I figure God is in control, leave it up to him," said another Missoula resident.

But the sight of a black cat, will make some walk the other way.

The Western Montana Humane Society had a special on black cats for Friday the 13th.

If you buy one, you get it for $13.

Adopting a black cat on Friday the 13th may counteract black cat superstitions.

Kayla Beals with the Humane Society says in her family, it’s actually good luck to have a black cat, and especially good luck to see a black cat.

Beals told ABC FOX Montana that black cats don't get selected as often.

"I think aesthetically, they get missed a lot in the kennel space," said Beals.

She said she’s aware of the black cat superstitions but assures the public that black cats are the most outgoing at the humane society.

By adopting a black cat from the humane society, people actually get a $13 dollar gift certificate to the Black Cat Bake Shop.

"This deal is associated with Friday the 13th and black cats promote that a little bit and give people the opportunity to meet some of these kitties who might otherwise go unnoticed," said Beals.