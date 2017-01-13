Officials: 90 percent of luggage returned after shooting - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Officials: 90 percent of luggage returned after shooting

By Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Officials at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport say they've returned to their rightful owners about 90 percent of the luggage and other items abandoned by travelers during last week's shooting.
    
A Broward County news release said Friday that remaining items are being photographed and placed on a website for passenger identification. It is expected to launch Wednesday.
    
Esteban Santiago is accused of fatally shooting five travelers and wounding six others in the airport's baggage claim area Jan. 6. The 26-year-old Iraq war veteran remains jailed without bond on federal charges.
    
Thousands of travelers had to leave their property behind as they evacuated the airport.

