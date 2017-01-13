Appeals court denies stay of execution for Virginia man - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Appeals court denies stay of execution for Virginia man

By Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A federal appeals court has denied a stay of execution for a convicted killed scheduled to be put to death next week in Virginia.
    
The 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in Richmond issued a one-sentence order on Friday denying a request from Ricky Gray's lawyers to stay his execution, which is set for Wednesday.
    
Gray's lawyers filed the motion Thursday after a federal judge refused to halt the execution. The lawyers want to challenge Virginia's lethal injection methods.
    
Lisa Fried, one of Gray's attorneys, said in a statement that his defense team will continue to challenge the planned execution.
    
Gray was convicted of killing Bryan and Kathryn Harvey and their 9-year-old and 4-year-old daughters in 2006.

