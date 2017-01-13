Kalispell Police Department to test body cameras next month

Kalispell Police Department will test body cameras starting next month as police say body cameras increase officer safety and accountability.

It turns out using body cameras aren’t as easy as you may think, there’s extensive training that goes into using them.

Tim Falkner who is the Patrol Captain at The Kalispell Police Department says, officers need to know when to appropriately active and de active their cameras as well as logging video once they return to the station.

“There's a lot of extras that come with these cameras that we need to train our officers on.” Falkner tells us, “but it's not only wearing them but when to activate them so we have to have a policy on when they're activated, for what reasons, the duration that they're activated. And then when we get back to the station, what do we do with the video then?"

Falkner says there will be specific protocol that needs to be created for logging videos from body cameras.

Kalispell city council will monitor the success of the body camera testing and work with Kalispell police to determine whether to implement body cameras permanently.