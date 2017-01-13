Run, lock, fight; Flathead schools train for active shooters

With the increase in public shootings, schools in the Flathead Valley are being proactive by participating in active shooter training.

Run, Lock, Fight, is the name of the active resistance training schools go through to create safer environments for students and teachers.

Run, Lock, Fight is part of a program from a company called SarafiLand which recreates real life scenarios and tools to counter dangerous real-life situations.

These training sessions in the Flathead are multi-jurisdictional events as Kalispell, Whitefish and Columbia Falls police staff are all involved.

ABC FOX Montana spoke with Cory Clarke who is Flathead High School’s resource officer.

Clarke also works at the Kalispell police department.

What’s different about Run, Lock, Fight Clarke tells us, is it’s an active course of action, not passive like lock downs which schools used to do.

“The new school of thought is more active resistance, instead of going into a corner and hiding the teachers are going to instruct the students with what to do,” says Clarke. “Calling 911, checking for medical equipment, barricading the door, they would probably also post people on either side of the door. In case somebody did try and get in they would actively engage that person vs. being victims in a corner."

This training is free for the schools and Clarke says this training provides the best hands on experience for a dangerous situation, without having to be in any actual danger.