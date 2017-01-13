Missoula air pollution alert - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Missoula air pollution alert

MISSOULA -

As of 9:00 am, a Stage I Air Pollution Alert is in effect for Missoula. 

Inside the Missoula Air Stagnation Zone, no visible emissions are allowed from any woodstove or other solid fuel burning device without a valid Stage I Air Alert Permit. 

Strong inversions and poor dispersion are expected to persist through the through the weekend with a chance of improved air quality on Monday.

Health Advisory: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, people with heart or lung disease, children and the elderly should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.

