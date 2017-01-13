Skijoring competition this weekend in Bozeman

This weekend, top skijoring competitors from around the Rocky Mountain region will compete in the Duckworth Montana Classic this Saturday & Sunday, January 14-15th, at the Gallatin County Regional Park.

What originated in the Scandinavian countries as a form of winter transportation, the Western states have transformed skijoring into an action packed competition where a horse and rider pull a skier at a fast pace through a course that has gates, jumps, and rings. Modern skijoring combines Montana’s signature ski heritage with its cowboy roots into a wild, fast paced, spectacular event. Competitors race for cash and prizes based on the fastest combined times for the two day event as well as the fastest time each day.



The course is 900 feet long, with 20 gates and four jumps. The rider and horse will pull the skier through the course, and the time starts and stops on the skier not the horse. Skiers must go right of red gates and left of blue. There is a five second penalty for a missed gate and two seconds for a missed ring. Skiers or riders can collect the ring and must cross the finish line with the ring in hand. The rope length is a maximum of 33 feet in length and the attachment is either to the saddle horn or behind the cantle. Each horse may only run twice per day. Skiers may run four times per day.

All competitors must register Friday, January 13th or register online. If you register online, you must pay in advance or pay Friday night. Liability waiver must be completed for both skiers and riders who registered online before the competitor meeting on Saturday, January 14th.