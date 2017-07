Bridger Bowl, Bozeman’s nonprofit community ski area, celebrates its 62nd birthday Friday, offering discounts for its day of celebration.

25 the lift ticket good today only. Carpools with Season Pass Holders receive 15% discount on food with voucher.

Group ski and snowboard lessons for only $ 25 – 10:30 am or 12:30 pm . (Any level, ages 7 to adult, reservations required 406-556-5662)

