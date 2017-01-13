Missoula street crews to clear center snow berms

It's been a few quiet days for Missoula weather wise, but that doesn't mean the work stops for plow drivers. On Friday, street division crews take full advantage of the snow break from Mother Nature and continue to remove all the snow they piled up into center berms.

When crews plow the streets, they split the snow in half. Half goes to the right and the other half goes to the left. But in the downtown district where there's no center divider to pile snow on, the snow ends up in the middle creating a center berm.

Once there's a break in the weather and all other priority streets are cleared, crews can go back to remove the center berms. Street division uses a big snow-blower to suck up snow from the center berms and deposit it in dump trucks. That snow is then taken to a stockyard.

Street Division superintendent Brian Hensel knows center berms are an inconvenience. They take up parking spots, pedestrians crossings and bike lanes, but Hensel says it's something they have to do.

This removal process will continue until all center berms are picked up as long as the weather cooperates.

"Say we had another large snow even that hits today, then we will have to stop picking the center berms up and go back to plowing, sanding and deicing for our priority system," says Hensel. "It's not something…we try not to leave them out there for very long, but occasionally Mother Nature and the weather have different plans."

If they didn't split up the snow in half as they do now, the snow berms would be even bigger. Sometimes that plowed snow is left in front of a mailbox, driveway or car. Hensel knows this is hassle, but he says they don't have any other options. Hensel says the city doesn't have the resources or the time to clear all those berms. They rely on the homeowners to help out.

The street division gets a lot of calls about this method of plowing. Many are complaints, but in some ways, Hensel says the snow brings people together.

"I've also had quite a few stories of folks calling and telling me how they've all pitched in in the neighborhoods and helped folks with removing the berms. Some folks have been doing the plowing and it's been heartwarming to see a bunch of folks getting together and helping each other in our community," says Hensel.

Hensel asks that homeowners don't put snow back on the street. He suggests picking a spot that's the least inconvenient, and making that a berm for the season.

This is the third time they've removed the center berms this season due to an unusual amount of snow in a short period of time. The city has two dumping spots, but those are almost full. Hensel says if another snow event occurs, he'll have to look for another empty lot.

The next thing to worry about for the street division is flooding once it warms up and all the snow berms melt. After the center berms are picked up, crews will focus on clearing storm drain inlets to prevent flooding.

