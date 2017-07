Finally Friday and we’re waking up to a cold blanket of clouds over the western valleys. Our chilly sunshine should continue through the weekend with daytime highs slowly inching into the 20s. Next snow should arrive by mid-week. Here are Friday forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 19°/-2° Butte: 4°/-22° Kalispell: 7°/2° Missoula: 10°/-7°

Today’s Wind Chill Forecast:

Bozeman: -12º Butte: -26º Kalispell: -18º Missoula: -9º