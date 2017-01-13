Hall makes history, but Bobcats come up short against North Dako - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Hall makes history, but Bobcats come up short against North Dakota

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

Courtesy of Montana State Sports Information:

The plot took unexpected turns on Montana State Thursday.

One of the best free throw shooting teams in the Big Sky turned frigid, and one of the league's most cautious ballhandling units was suddenly slippery-fingered. The end result was a 90-85 North Dakota win over the Bobcats in Worthington Arena.

"That was a key stretch," MSU head coach Brian Fish said of a stretch of time midway through the second half. We had too many turnovers, and they turned them into layups. We put them on the foul line, and when we had free throws we didn't do a very good job. Those two areas hadn't been Achilles heel's for us, but they were tonight."

Montana State's 12.6 turnovers a game entering Thursday was in the Big Sky's top half, and its 74.2% success rate at the free throw line was among the league's top three. But UND turned the Bobcats' 15 turnovers into 23 points, the third-highest by an MSU opponent this season.

The Fighting Hawks out-scored MSU 22-to-13 from the free throw line, but unlike recent contest didn't do so with more opportunities. UND finished 22-of-26 from the line, while the Cats hit just 13 of their 25 charity tosses.

"Turnovers," MSU guard Tyler Hall said when asked what turned Thursday's game. "We turned the ball over a lot, and they weren't just turnovers. They were turnovers that led to layups."

North Dakota started down that road early, getting a Quinton Hooker layup off a steal less than a minute into the game to give the Fighting Hawks a 5-0 lead . Geno Crandall followed with a steal that set up Conner Avents for layup, and the lead was 7-0 without 90 seconds gone.

The Bobcats fought back. A 21-6 run late in the half gave the Cats a 42-35 lead, and MSU held a 42-38 advantage at the intermission.

Montana State maintained its lead for much of the second half, but troubling signs emerged. Leading by six with around 14 minutes to play, the Bobcats invited North Dakota back into the contest by turning the ball over five times and missing the front end of a one-on-one in a four minute span. While MSU scored just four points in five-and-a-half minutes, UND pulled even. The Fighting Hawks grabbed the lead on a layup by Corey Baldwin after Harald Frey's backcourt turnover, and never trailed again.

Preseason Big Sky MVP Quinton Hooker led all players with 24 points for North Dakota. Geno Crandall (22) and Conner Avants (20) each scored at least 20, as well.

The loss overshadowed a historic performance by Hall. The sophomore scored 23 points to pass the 1,000 point mark in his 49th game as a Bobcat. He is the fastest Bobcat ever to reach that milestone, and is one of just five known players in Big Sky history to get there in less than 50 games. Hall also grabbed 11 rebounds, marking his first double-double of the season, and dished out four assists. Quinton Everett scored 13 points for MSU, and Zach Green added 10.

One of the night's major storylines was the return of junior forward Joe Mvuezolo after nearly a month on the sidelines while a cardiology issue was diagnosed. He showed little ill-effect from the time off, matching his season high with 15 points.

Montana State falls to 6-12 overall, 1-4 in the Big Sky, with the loss. North Dakota raised its record to 9-6, 4-1. MSU hosts Northern Colorado at 2 pm Saturday in Worthington Arena.

  • College SportsMore>>

  • Montana ranked 6th, Montana State ranked 8th in preseason poll

    Montana ranked 6th, Montana State ranked 8th in preseason poll

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 1:23 PM EDT2017-07-18 17:23:50 GMT
    The Big Sky conference released their annual preseason coaches and media poll today, and for the first time in a long time, the Montana State Bobcats and Montana Grizzlies are nowhere near the top.  The Griz were voted by the media and coaches to finish 6th in the conference. The Griz had a down year last year, finishing 6-5 after being picked to finish 3rd at the beginning of the year. The Griz picked up a first place vote in both the media and coaches polls. The Bobcats were ...
    The Big Sky conference released their annual preseason coaches and media poll today, and for the first time in a long time, the Montana State Bobcats and Montana Grizzlies are nowhere near the top.  The Griz were voted by the media and coaches to finish 6th in the conference. The Griz had a down year last year, finishing 6-5 after being picked to finish 3rd at the beginning of the year. The Griz picked up a first place vote in both the media and coaches polls. The Bobcats were ...

  • Three Griz, One Bobcat placed on All-Big Sky Team

    Three Griz, One Bobcat placed on All-Big Sky Team

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 12:47 AM EDT2017-07-18 04:47:47 GMT

    The Big Sky Conference released their preseason all-conference teams. Three Montana Grizzly players made the list: Offensive Tackle David Reese, Wide Receiver Jerry Louie-McGee, and Outside Linebacker Josh Buss. One Montana State Bobcat player made the list as well, middle linebacker Mac Bignell.

    The Big Sky Conference released their preseason all-conference teams. Three Montana Grizzly players made the list: Offensive Tackle David Reese, Wide Receiver Jerry Louie-McGee, and Outside Linebacker Josh Buss. One Montana State Bobcat player made the list as well, middle linebacker Mac Bignell.

  • Big Sky Media Days Kickoff in Park City, Utah

    Big Sky Media Days Kickoff in Park City, Utah

    Sunday, July 16 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-07-16 22:18:50 GMT
    The 2017 Big Sky Conference football season officially begins Sunday in Park City, Utah. For the next two days, representatives from all 13 football members of the conference will gather to meet with the media, and kick off another exciting season of Big Sky Conference Football. Our Shaun Rainey and Ben Wineman will join you every day with news and analysis from Park City, including the pre-season offensive and defensive MVPs, first and second team selections, and the pre-season rank...
    The 2017 Big Sky Conference football season officially begins Sunday in Park City, Utah. For the next two days, representatives from all 13 football members of the conference will gather to meet with the media, and kick off another exciting season of Big Sky Conference Football. Our Shaun Rainey and Ben Wineman will join you every day with news and analysis from Park City, including the pre-season offensive and defensive MVPs, first and second team selections, and the pre-season rank...
    •   

  • Most Popular

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Montana ranked 6th, Montana State ranked 8th in preseason poll

    Montana ranked 6th, Montana State ranked 8th in preseason poll

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 1:23 PM EDT2017-07-18 17:23:50 GMT
    The Big Sky conference released their annual preseason coaches and media poll today, and for the first time in a long time, the Montana State Bobcats and Montana Grizzlies are nowhere near the top.  The Griz were voted by the media and coaches to finish 6th in the conference. The Griz had a down year last year, finishing 6-5 after being picked to finish 3rd at the beginning of the year. The Griz picked up a first place vote in both the media and coaches polls. The Bobcats were ...
    The Big Sky conference released their annual preseason coaches and media poll today, and for the first time in a long time, the Montana State Bobcats and Montana Grizzlies are nowhere near the top.  The Griz were voted by the media and coaches to finish 6th in the conference. The Griz had a down year last year, finishing 6-5 after being picked to finish 3rd at the beginning of the year. The Griz picked up a first place vote in both the media and coaches polls. The Bobcats were ...

  • Three Griz, One Bobcat placed on All-Big Sky Team

    Three Griz, One Bobcat placed on All-Big Sky Team

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 12:47 AM EDT2017-07-18 04:47:47 GMT

    The Big Sky Conference released their preseason all-conference teams. Three Montana Grizzly players made the list: Offensive Tackle David Reese, Wide Receiver Jerry Louie-McGee, and Outside Linebacker Josh Buss. One Montana State Bobcat player made the list as well, middle linebacker Mac Bignell.

    The Big Sky Conference released their preseason all-conference teams. Three Montana Grizzly players made the list: Offensive Tackle David Reese, Wide Receiver Jerry Louie-McGee, and Outside Linebacker Josh Buss. One Montana State Bobcat player made the list as well, middle linebacker Mac Bignell.

  • EWU's Gubrud named preseason Big Sky Offensive Player of Year

    EWU's Gubrud named preseason Big Sky Offensive Player of Year

    Gubrud looks to win the award for the second consecutive seasonGubrud looks to win the award for the second consecutive season

    The Big Sky Conference announced on Monday that Eastern Washington Eagles quarterback Gage Gubrud has been selected as the preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Gubrud will look to win his second consecutive Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year Award after his record-breaking performance for the Eagles last season.

    The Big Sky Conference announced on Monday that Eastern Washington Eagles quarterback Gage Gubrud has been selected as the preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Gubrud will look to win his second consecutive Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year Award after his record-breaking performance for the Eagles last season.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Kalispell woman gains fame after walking away from bodybuilding

    Kalispell woman gains fame after walking away from bodybuilding

    Monday, July 17 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-07-18 03:06:26 GMT
    © Photos From Jolene Jones© Photos From Jolene Jones

    A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago. 

    A 26-year-old Kalispell woman is now an internet sensation and it's all thanks to her body-positive post she made on Facebook a few weeks ago. 

  • Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Kennel cough is on the rise in Montana

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 11:28 AM EDT2017-07-18 15:28:50 GMT

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

    The vet's office has some troubling news for dog owners. 

  • Montanans donating to Carli Miller fund, 8-year-old victim of fatal crash

    Montanans donating to Carli Miller fund, 8-year-old victim of fatal crash

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-07-18 16:06:16 GMT

    A Montana family is struggling with the devastating loss of their 8-year-old daughter Carli Miller after a Sunday crash took the child's life. The Miller family has been inundated with medical bills and funeral costs, according to their gofundme page. 

    A Montana family is struggling with the devastating loss of their 8-year-old daughter Carli Miller after a Sunday crash took the child's life. The Miller family has been inundated with medical bills and funeral costs, according to their gofundme page. 

  • Identities released of woman and child killed in Sunday car crashes

    Identities released of woman and child killed in Sunday car crashes

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-07-18 04:24:17 GMT

    The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott is releasing the name of the victim from Sunday afternoons crash on Highway 12, near mile marker 27. 

    The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner TJ McDermott is releasing the name of the victim from Sunday afternoons crash on Highway 12, near mile marker 27. 

  • Western Montana fires update

    Western Montana fires update

    Monday, July 17 2017 12:19 PM EDT2017-07-17 16:19:42 GMT

    Thompson’s Type II Incident Management Team is managing the following five fires in the Highway 2 corridor:

    Thompson’s Type II Incident Management Team is managing the following five fires in the Highway 2 corridor:

  • Man drowns in rafting accident

    Man drowns in rafting accident

    Monday, July 17 2017 12:18 PM EDT2017-07-17 16:18:01 GMT

    The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drowning on the north fork of the Flathead River, July 14. The victim had been rafting with friends, law enforcement said when their raft flipped on a hazardous section of the river just north of Glacier Rim known as the “shelf." 

    The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drowning on the north fork of the Flathead River, July 14. The victim had been rafting with friends, law enforcement said when their raft flipped on a hazardous section of the river just north of Glacier Rim known as the “shelf." 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Big Sky Country Fair kicks off, but how much does it cost?

    Big Sky Country Fair kicks off, but how much does it cost?

    Tuesday, July 18 2017 6:55 AM EDT2017-07-18 10:55:06 GMT

    It’s that time of year again, when the smell of corn dogs and deep fried food fills the air. 

    It’s that time of year again, when the smell of corn dogs and deep fried food fills the air. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.