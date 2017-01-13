Sentinel gets "Crosstown" sweep of Big Sky - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Sentinel gets "Crosstown" sweep of Big Sky

Posted: Updated:

After sweeping the Hellgate Knights last Friday night at home, the Sentinel Spartans headed crosstown for a rivalry matchup with the Big Sky Eagles, and came away with the sweep. 

Boys:

Sentinel 54, Big Sky 44:

The Spartans improve to 2-0 in conference. The Eagles actually held the lead at the end of the first quarter, but Sentinel came out firing in the second half, breaking Big Sky's 2-3 zone defense with some clutch shooting. Turnovers plagued the Eagles, and Sentinel's Will Mytty, Sam Beighle, and Elias DeWaters all had great games. Sentinel will next take the court against Columbia Falls at home next Friday. 

Girls:

Sentinel 76, Big Sky 34

The undefeated Spartan squad, the heavy favorite to win the state tournament come March, put on a show tonight in Missoula. They came out fast, starting the game on a 16-3 run, and never looked back. Kylie Frolich, Jordan Schweyen, Shelby Schweyen, and Lexi Deden all had great games for Sentinel. The girls take the court next Friday against Columbia Falls at home. 

  • High School SportsMore>>

  • Missoula Mavericks to host Legion regional tournament

    Saturday, July 15 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-07-15 04:21:49 GMT

    The AA state tournament starts at the end of July, and whether or not the Missoula Mavericks win state, they have already punched their ticket to the Northwest Regionals.  

    The AA state tournament starts at the end of July, and whether or not the Missoula Mavericks win state, they have already punched their ticket to the Northwest Regionals.  

  • Shrine Game unites Cats and Griz before college journey begins

    Shrine Game unites Cats and Griz before college journey begins

    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-07-14 02:22:21 GMT
    As Montana's best football players come together for the annual East-West Shrine game, future Cat and Griz athletes are getting the chance to spend time with their soon-to-be teammates. "It's awesome, because I get to know them sooner," said future Bobcat linebacker and Glacier High graduate Tadan Gilman. "So, when I get down to Bozeman, I'll already know some guys, and just looking around the locker room, I'll be able to see guys, that RJ's (Fitzgerald) there, ...
    As Montana's best football players come together for the annual East-West Shrine game, future Cat and Griz athletes are getting the chance to spend time with their soon-to-be teammates. "It's awesome, because I get to know them sooner," said future Bobcat linebacker and Glacier High graduate Tadan Gilman. "So, when I get down to Bozeman, I'll already know some guys, and just looking around the locker room, I'll be able to see guys, that RJ's (Fitzgerald) there, ...

  • Montana Elite All Stars travel to Arizona to represent state

    Montana Elite All Stars travel to Arizona to represent state

    Friday, June 30 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-07-01 03:58:38 GMT

    It’s a beautiful 85 degree summer day in Missoula. But for the Montana Elite Baseball All-Stars, they are ready to leave.

    It’s a beautiful 85 degree summer day in Missoula. But for the Montana Elite Baseball All-Stars, they are ready to leave.

    •   

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.