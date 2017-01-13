Sentinel gets "Crosstown" sweep of Big Sky

After sweeping the Hellgate Knights last Friday night at home, the Sentinel Spartans headed crosstown for a rivalry matchup with the Big Sky Eagles, and came away with the sweep.
Boys:
Sentinel 54, Big Sky 44:
The Spartans improve to 2-0 in conference. The Eagles actually held the lead at the end of the first quarter, but Sentinel came out firing in the second half, breaking Big Sky's 2-3 zone defense with some clutch shooting. Turnovers plagued the Eagles, and Sentinel's Will Mytty, Sam Beighle, and Elias DeWaters all had great games. Sentinel will next take the court against Columbia Falls at home next Friday.
Girls:
Sentinel 76, Big Sky 34
The undefeated Spartan squad, the heavy favorite to win the state tournament come March, put on a show tonight in Missoula. They came out fast, starting the game on a 16-3 run, and never looked back. Kylie Frolich, Jordan Schweyen, Shelby Schweyen, and Lexi Deden all had great games for Sentinel. The girls take the court next Friday against Columbia Falls at home.
