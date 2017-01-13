Griz maul the Bears, win by 23 - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Griz maul the Bears, win by 23

The Montana Grizzlies improve to 9-9 on the season and 4-1 in Big Sky play with a 89-68 mauling of the Northern Colorado Bears. The Griz were led by Sophomore Ahmaad Rorie who had 19 points. Senior Jack Lopez had 18 points on 6-10 shooting from three while Sophomore Michael Oguine chipped in 18 as well. The Griz were 15-31 from behind the arc in the win. Montana will face North Dakota on Saturday. Beneath is the full box score.

VISITORS: Northern Colorado 7-9, 3-2 BSC

                          TOT-FG  3-PT         REBOUNDS

## Player Name            FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA OF DE TOT PF  TP  A TO BLK S MIN

10 SYLLA, Ibrahim...... f  0-2    0-0    0-0    1  3  4   2   0  0  2  2  0  11

30 DOTSON, Jon'te...... f  1-2    0-1    0-0    1  2  3   1   2  0  0  1  0  16

00 DAVIS, Jordan....... g  7-13   0-2    5-8    0  1  1   0  19  3  5  0  1  30

12 RADEBAUGH, Jonah.... g  0-3    0-1    0-0    0  2  2   1   0  1  0  0  1  30

13 GLOTTA, Chaz........ g  3-8    1-4    0-0    0  1  1   0   7  0  1  0  0  18

01 DAVIS, Gerad........    7-14   1-1    8-9    6  6 12   2  23  1  2  0  1  25

02 CAREY, Kyle.........    1-1    0-0    0-0    0  3  3   1   2  1  0  0  0   7

03 MILES, DJ...........    2-5    2-4    0-3    0  1  1   2   6  0  1  0  0  27

04 LOOSE, Tyler........    1-3    0-0    2-3    0  0  0   2   4  0  0  0  1  11

05 RANSON, Mike........    0-1    0-1    0-0    0  1  1   1   0  0  1  0  0   4

21 VERCELLINO, Roberto.    0-1    0-0    5-6    1  3  4   0   5  0  1  0  1  10

25 EDWARDS, Kai........    0-1    0-0    0-0    0  1  1   0   0  0  0  0  0  11

   Team................

   Totals..............   22-54   4-14  20-29   9 24 33  12  68  6 13  3  5 200

TOTAL FG% 1st Half: 12-28 42.9%   2nd Half: 10-26 38.5%   Game: 40.7%  DEADB

3-Pt. FG% 1st Half:  1-6  16.7%   2nd Half:  3-8  37.5%   Game: 28.6%   REBS

F Throw % 1st Half:  5-9  55.6%   2nd Half: 15-20 75.0%   Game: 69.0%    1

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HOME TEAM: Montana 9-9, 4-1 BSC

                          TOT-FG  3-PT         REBOUNDS

## Player Name            FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA OF DE TOT PF  TP  A TO BLK S MIN

20 KRSLOVIC,Fabijan.... f  3-6    0-0    0-0    3  5  8   3   6  4  1  0  3  27

31 LOPEZ,Jack.......... f  6-10   6-10   0-0    0  6  6   3  18  0  0  0  0  23

00 OGUINE,Michael...... g  7-10   4-6    0-0    1  3  4   0  18  1  1  1  2  34

14 RORIE,Ahmaad........ g  7-13   3-4    2-2    0  3  3   2  19  4  2  0  2  29

34 GFELLER,Brandon..... g  1-7    0-6    0-1    1  1  2   2   2  1  0  1  0  18

04 PRIDGETT,Sayeed.....    2-3    0-0    0-0    1  3  4   4   4  4  1  0  1  17

05 WRIGHT,Walter.......    5-7    1-2    5-5    0  1  1   4  16  3  2  0  0  20

15 SPOJA,Trever........    1-2    1-1    1-2    0  0  0   0   4  0  0  0  0   2

24 MOOREHEAD,Bobby.....    0-2    0-2    0-0    2  4  6   3   0  2  1  1  0  18

32 MISIPEKA-WARD,Aaron.    0-0    0-0    2-4    1  1  2   0   2  0  1  0  0   3

33 SAMUELSON,Jared.....    0-1    0-0    0-0    0  0  0   4   0  0  3  2  0   9

   TEAM................                         1  3  4

   Totals..............   32-61  15-31  10-14  10 30 40  25  89 19 12  5  8 200

TOTAL FG% 1st Half: 19-31 61.3%   2nd Half: 13-30 43.3%   Game: 52.5%  DEADB

3-Pt. FG% 1st Half: 10-17 58.8%   2nd Half:  5-14 35.7%   Game: 48.4%   REBS

F Throw % 1st Half:  2-2  100 %   2nd Half:  8-12 66.7%   Game: 71.4%    0

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Officials: Rob Kruger, Nate Harris, Carles Rydzak Technical fouls: Northern Colorado-None. Montana-None.

Attendance: 3438

Score by Periods                1st  2nd   Total

Northern Colorado.............   30   38  -   68

Montana.......................   50   39  -   89

Points in the paint-NC 30,UM 26. Points off turnovers-NC 16,UM 18.

2nd chance points-NC 9,UM 13. Fast break points-NC 2,UM 4.

Bench points-NC 40,UM 26. Score tied-0 times. Lead changed-0 times.

Last FG-NC 2nd-03:01, UM 2nd-01:02.

Largest lead-NC None, UM by 31 2nd-09:56.

NC led for 00:00. UM led for 38:53. Game  was tied for 01:07.

