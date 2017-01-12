Creation of advisory council underway to prevent Berkeley Pit geese deaths

After the Berkeley Pit resulted in the death of roughly 3,000 geese, Butte has been looking for reliable solution to keep the birds away. On Jan. 11, Arco and Montana Resources received a proposal from Montana Tech to create an advisory council.

The Citizens Technical Environmental Committee held a meeting to discuss the latest update with the snow geese.

Mike McGivern with Montana Resources said they have been learning and finding new ways to prevent an incident like this from happening again.

McGivern even added that people from around the world have been sending him helpful information about how to fix the problem.

After locals heard this, one person shared his thoughts at the meeting on Thursday night.

"Socially and emotionally, it's a sad thing. But as far as these guys go, from what I heard from tonight, they are doing a lot more... than I ever thought," said Rick Douglas, Butte local.

McGivern told locals at the meeting that the proposal it still under review.

