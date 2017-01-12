Remembering Ben Parsons: adventurer, firefighter, family man

Western Montana's emergency responders joined together with family and friends of 36-year-old firefighter Ben Parsons to honor his life. On January 5, Parsons died during an avalanche at Glacier National Park.

Lead by the sirens and lights of the Whitefish Fire Department, the procession made its way onto the Kalispell Fairground, but they were not alone. Trucks and ambulances from other counties lined the way toward the Expo Center where Ben's funeral was held. The Bigfork and Kalispell fire departments provided the ladders that held the American flag, as the procession passed under.

The camaraderie among these departments only amplified in the center.

Friends, family, spiritual leaders, firefighters and emergency responders packed the building, leaving standing room only.

Ben's dedication to family and friends and love of adventure was reiterated throughout the service.

A friend and former classmate said Ben lived a life with risks, but it made him who he was. Although it would be possible to love him without that adventurous side, the firefighter said, it was what drew people to him.

"Ben touched us all because of who he was. There's no denying that Ben was who he was, in part, because of the time he spent in these mountains. He did more than just go to these places. He went there and brought back that smile on his face and that twinkle in his eye... What really drew us all to Ben was that he wildly chased his own vision of what the meaning of this life is."

After the final speaker stepped down, a call came over the intercom.

"He stood his watch with pride, integrity and a devotion to beauty. His watch has been permanently released and a new watch has been posted. His devotion and professionalism has brought honor to the station and respect to him, his family, and Whitefish Fire Department. Godspeed, good and faithful servant."