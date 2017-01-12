Whitefish firefighter killed in avalanche finally laid to rest

Ben Parsons’ final radio call at his funeral stated, “His watch has been permanently relieved…God speed good and faithful servant.”

On Thursday January 12, there wasn’t a single empty seat at Ben Parsons’ funeral service.

Many folks were forced to stand and watch the service because the entire Expo Center at the Kalispell Fairgrounds was packed.

Ben Parsons was a decorated Whitefish firefighter and paramedic, and was killed in an avalanche on January 5th.

ABCFOX was able to speak with some of Parsons' close friends like Cole Hadley, President of Whitefish Professional Firefighters Local 3995.

Hadley describes Ben as “dedicated, loving and a brother.” He goes onto say that Parsons was always the guy to brighten up your day and came to the station with a positive attitude.

A few years back the firehouse jokingly re named one of their engines 'Ginger Hunter' after the truck nearly ran Parsons over. Parsons was a redhead.

"Ben was in the ambulance behind me,” says Hadley. “And the engine starts sliding backwards down the hill. Ben got out of the ambulance which was stuck in the snow bank trying to get out of the way before the engine hit the ambulance and fell on the ground and the top of the bumper went right over the top of Ben just barely missing him."

Hadley says, Parsons narrowly avoided that accident, “Luckily he was unhurt. It came very close to taking him that day so it's kind of a way for us to get pass that and make us feel better. It was kind of a joke to name it after him to memorialize the event. So, now he has his own truck and he will always have his own truck."

The love for Parsons didn't stop there as Burket Kniveton who was a close friend of Parsons tells us he met Parsons skiing and they would bond over typical guy stuff. Stuff like what it meant to be a family man.

Kniveton tells us, "Being with him over the last few years and talking with him what it's like to be a husband and what it's like to have a wife and as he became a father recently it was really great to connect with him on that level too so this is was a guy who wasn't just great on the mountains he was a great friend to many of us on a personal and emotional level."

Everyone we spoke with today say they are taking the grieving process slowly, and one step at a time.