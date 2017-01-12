Dollars & Sense: Avoiding a debt collecting scam - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Dollars & Sense: Avoiding a debt collecting scam

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

ABC FOX Montana is partnering with the Better Business Bureau for an exciting new segment called "Dollars & Sense" to help you better manage your money.

In our first scenario, imagine getting a phone call from a debt collector attempting to collect a debt that you don't remember.

Plenty of people are getting that phone call, or one like it.

Marketplace Director Dan Buchta explains that this could be a scam.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.