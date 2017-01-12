Steve Felix: The man behind Montana's record breaking elk

A record elk has been harvested in Montana’s southeastern corner by hunter Steve Felix.

This elk is a 7x8-point bull elk and is the talk of Montana, as well as some parts of the nation.

The Boone and Crockett Club scored its rack at 430 inches, making it the largest elk in the state of Montana, and the 4th largest in the nation.

"I got a little emotional when I walked up to the elk for a little bit," said Felix.

Hunting in Montana's Powder River County, Felix took one shot with his bow and arrow, and couldn't feel more accomplished as a hunter.

“When you hunt as hard as I've hunted, and you attain that goal, it's pretty overwhelming, but it's also humbling," said Felix.

The hunting and conservation club, Boone and Crockett, put this elk at the top of the record books.

Records Director, Justin Spring says he hasn’t seen an elk this size since 1968.

He says it's a good sign when animals like this are still around.

"In order for these type of bulls to happen, you have to have the habitat, you have to have everything else put together so it's kind of a big success for us to see that they are still out there even for the 100-plus years we've been doing this that this type of animal is still around," said Spring.

Hauling the elk out was a task in its own. It took Felix 20 hours and 5 backpack loads to get the elk back to his truck.

"The loads averaged probably around 100 pounds each, so it was pretty grueling, pretty exhausting," said Felix.

As an avid hunter and Montanan, Felix says this harvest would never have happened if it weren't for the ability to hunt on public land.

"I can't stress that enough, is that we need to keep these public lands public," said Felix.

Felix said he hunts around 30 to 45 days a year and for him to have harvested Montana’s largest elk is truly impressive to many.

He told ABC FOX Montana he doesn’t know where he will display the elk rack yet.

Photo Courtesy: Darla Smarz