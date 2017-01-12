Bathrooms spray painted at Martinsdale Reservoir

Vandals spray painted four latrines at Martinsdale Reservoir sometime during the last two weeks of December, said Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

“They hit four of five latrines and some signs,” said Vicki Robinson, FWP Region 4 Fishing Access Site program manager.

Martinsdale Reservoir is about 33 miles east of White Sulphur Springs

Because the latrines cannot be repainted until the temperature rises above 50 degrees, the four latrines have been locked, Robinson said. One remains open.

Anyone with information on the paint vandalism is urged to call FWP at 1-800-TIPMONT.