Bathrooms spray painted at Martinsdale Reservoir - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Bathrooms spray painted at Martinsdale Reservoir

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Vandals spray painted four latrines at Martinsdale Reservoir sometime during the last two weeks of December, said Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

“They hit four of five latrines and some signs,” said Vicki Robinson, FWP Region 4 Fishing Access Site program manager.

Martinsdale Reservoir is about 33 miles east of White Sulphur Springs

Because the latrines cannot be repainted until the temperature rises above 50 degrees, the four latrines have been locked, Robinson said. One remains open.

Anyone with information on the paint vandalism is urged to call FWP at 1-800-TIPMONT.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.