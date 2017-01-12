White House criticizes treatment of CNN reporter - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

White House criticizes treatment of CNN reporter

Posted:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House is criticizing President-elect Donald Trump and his team for its treatment of a CNN reporter who tried to ask a question at a news conference.
    
Trump lashed out at CNN's Jim Acosta in his Wednesday news conference, refusing to take his question and calling CNN and Buzzfeed "fake news." Acosta later said a Trump spokesman threatened to kick him out of the news conference if he disrupted it again.
    
White House spokesman Josh Earnest says he sometimes gets frustrated when reporters ask President Barack Obama multiple or redundant questions, interrupt the president or preface questions with inaccurate information. But he says he never threatened or was tempted to throw anyone out of the room.
    
Earnest says the Trump team's response raises questions about confidence in its arguments.

Photo: Ad Meskens

