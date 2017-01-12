Bozeman tackles regulating short-term vacation rentals

The City of Bozeman continues to grow, hosting more tourism than ever before. But is there enough room for the growth and tourists?

A meeting took place in Bozeman Thursday night, discussing short-term rentals as seen in online hosting platforms like Airbnb, Home Away, and VRBO.

The industry of short-term rentals has grown rapidly in recent years.

In Bozeman, the city refers to these as extended stay lodgings.

On august 8th, 2016 the Bozeman City Commission adopted Ordinance 1958 temporarily removing extended stay lodgings as a conditional use in many zoning districts.

That means the city will not issue any new permits for extended stay lodgings in these zones.

There wasn't an empty seat in the room for tonight’s public meeting about short term rentals. Assistant City Manager Chuck Winn explained exactly what districts are affected by City Ordinance 1958.

Winn says, "R1 Is primarily single family dwellings, R2 is single family and some multi-family dwellings, RS is more of a suburban zoning district and the historical mixed use district are the HMUs."

The reason why these districts are affected is because short-term rentals are considered a conditional use. According to Winn this ordinance is just a pause until they can have conversations with the public.

"So right now in those zoning districts a short term rental is a conditional use. So conditional use means that it's allowed but it has to meet a set of conditions in order to be there. What the ordinance did was it removed short term rentals as a conditional use temporarily in those zoning districts," says Winn.

After looking online at VRBO I was able to contact a short term rental home owner and get a tour of the house. Meagan Bishop says it's her main source of income and short term rentals are a need in Bozeman.

Bishop says, "Absolutely, You know I think it was Bozeman outside magazine it said we have about 5 million tourists a year so I do think it's a good business to run here."

When asking what the city’s biggest concern was about having short term rentals in certain zoning districts Winn says it's all on who you talk to.

He says, “Well I think the concerns are based on who you talk to. There are some people that are absolutely fine with it and some people think that it kind of tears apart the fiber of a neighborhood."

The city won't make their decision on if they will allow short term rentals in zoning districts R1, R2, RS and HMU until spring time this year.

